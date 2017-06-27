Childrena s festival celebration night rescheduled for July 8
Celebration Night is the kick off to the Children's Festival and held the Friday night before; but two weeks ago the event was canceled at about 7 p.m. because of cold rainy weather. According to Sue Gregoire, executive director of the Somersworth Festival Association, they are thrilled to be able to bring this event to the people of Somersworth after the rain washed out the concert and fireworks show in June.
