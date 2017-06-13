13 arrested in Granite Hammer operations
The Strafford County Drug Task Force announced the following arrests, as a result of Granite Hammer Operations over the past three months. The arrests were made with the assistance of the Dover, Rochester, Somersworth, UNH, Milton Police departments, and US Marshals.
