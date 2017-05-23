Woman indicted in overdose death

A Somersworth woman arrested last month and charged with selling fentanyl to a Dover man who died last fall inside the Somersworth Public Library was indicted by a Strafford County Superior Court grand jury on the charge. Kelly Flanagan, who prosecutors say also goes by the last name Silva, was indicted last week on four felonies, including sale of a controlled drug, death resulting, a Class A felony that comes with a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

