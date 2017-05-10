SYC receives funding
The Somersworth Youth Connection has won critical grant funding to continue to provide after-school programs for another five years. According to SYC Coordinator Maureen Jackman, the group was among 13 programs statewide that applied for a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant through the Department of Education, of which only five were funded.
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
