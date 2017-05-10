Somersworth cops, kids make art, friendships
Police officers may have gotten a little paint on their uniforms Thursday morning when they stopped by to create a mural with students at the John Powers School in Somersworth. It was one of a number of outreach activities police have been doing to show children in the community that police are approachable and there to help.
