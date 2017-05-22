Roads to Recovery Premieres May 25 at 8 P.M. on New Hampshire Public Television
Substance use disorder is reaching epidemic proportions across the country and in communities large and small across New England. The problem is bigger than Illicit drugs such as heroin -- it includes alcohol and prescription meds found in most people's homes.
Read more at WENH-TV Durham.
