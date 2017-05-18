Possible food stamp cuts worry residents

Possible food stamp cuts worry residents

Sunday May 7 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

It might be an administrative error, at least that's what people are hoping after two city residents came to the monthly mayor's forum with distressing news. Sue O'Neill and Sharon Foster told Mayor Dana Hilliard and those gathered at Saturday's monthly forum that people in Somersworth who rely on food stamps were all receiving letters reducing their monthly allotment to $16 across the board, no matter what they had been receiving previously.

