Optima Bank building coming to Fiddlehead site
Plans are underway for the Optima Bank & Trust building that will occupy the space that currently houses Fiddlehead Farms Marketplace on Central Ave. The city's Technical Review Committee met Thursday morning to discuss plans for the 920 Central Ave. property with Optima and other members of the development team. The new two-story building will occupy 5,480 square feet, with bank operations on the ground floor and office space for Optima above.
