New liquor store planned in Somersworth

6 min ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

A new state liquor store is planned for High Street in Somersworth, but the fate of existing stores in Dover and Somersworth is uncertain. At a Somersworth Site Review Technical Committee meeting Wednesday, representatives for the project outlined plans to build an addition onto the Riverside Garage at 481 High St. The new store will have 11,500 square feet of retail space and 8,500 square feet for warehouse space; with 102 parking spaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

