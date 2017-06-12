Maple Street development delayed

Maple Street development delayed

Monday May 22 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Parker said the project is delayed because it does not meet zoning requirements and has “significant adjustments that need to be made to the plan.” Foster's reported last week that a multi-family townhouse development is coming to 44 Maple Street, where City Councilor Dennis Ciotti used to operate Dennis Ciotti Racing Products. Ciotti moved the business to Somersworth two years ago.

