Maple Street development delayed
Parker said the project is delayed because it does not meet zoning requirements and has “significant adjustments that need to be made to the plan.” Foster's reported last week that a multi-family townhouse development is coming to 44 Maple Street, where City Councilor Dennis Ciotti used to operate Dennis Ciotti Racing Products. Ciotti moved the business to Somersworth two years ago.
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|26 min
|VictorOrians
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|Rochester hotel guest facing heroin distributio...
|May 21
|legal
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
