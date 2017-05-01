Man pleads guilty to string of 2014 burglaries
Daniel Sterritt, 48 of Somersworth, pleaded guilty to his involvement of 10 burglaries last week in Strafford County Superior Court. He was scheduled to stand trial on the charges in June in a consolidated trial that also includes a burglary charge from Rockingham County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr 1
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC