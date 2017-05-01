Man pleads guilty in fatal crash
A Somersworth man accused in a fatal crash pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular assault and received a 12-month suspended sentence. David Berry, 58, was originally charged with negligent homicide and aggravated DUI in the August 2015 crash that claimed the life of Reed Hindle, 61, of Fremont.
