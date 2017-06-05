Literary mixer at Somersworth CTC on ...

Literary mixer at Somersworth CTC on Thursday

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The best known characters in literature will leap from the pages and mix with guests in Mulligan's Grill Thursday. On Thursday, the Somersworth High School English department will be hosting a Literary Mixer Event from 4-7 p.m. at Mulligan's Grill and the Black Box Theater at Somersworth High School-Career Technical Center.

