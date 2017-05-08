Interim Superintendent named for Some...

Interim Superintendent named for Somersworth

1 hr ago

A longtime superintendent in Maine and former Somersworth elementary school principal has been tapped as interim superintendent for Somersworth and Rollinsford. In a statement released Monday, SAU56 chairman Tom Kunz announced that the district has hired Dr. Cornelia L. “Connie” Brown as interim superintendent for the 2017-18 school year.

