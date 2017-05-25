Historic Somersworth chapel open Monday
In the Hilltop City on Monday, local veterans organizations will honor the fallen, with a stop at each cemetery, beginning at 9:10 a.m. at Forest Glade, then on to the Greek Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., Mt. Calvary at 9:50 a.m., and last stop is Holy Trinity at 10:15 a.m. The Somersworth Cemetery Trustees announced that the historic Furber Memorial Chapel in the Forest Glade Cemetery will be open from noon to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester hotel guest facing heroin distributio...
|May 21
|legal
|1
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr '17
|Nh2sf
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC