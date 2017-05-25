Historic Somersworth chapel open Monday

In the Hilltop City on Monday, local veterans organizations will honor the fallen, with a stop at each cemetery, beginning at 9:10 a.m. at Forest Glade, then on to the Greek Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., Mt. Calvary at 9:50 a.m., and last stop is Holy Trinity at 10:15 a.m. The Somersworth Cemetery Trustees announced that the historic Furber Memorial Chapel in the Forest Glade Cemetery will be open from noon to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

