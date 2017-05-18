Food stamp benefits restored
The state offered an apology to residents who were hit with a dramatic reduction in their food stamp benefits, which was due to a new interpretation of the federal guidelines. The problem came to light a few weeks ago when residents of Somersworth Housing Authority received letters telling them they would receive just $16 a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC