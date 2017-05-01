City marks Israeli observances

City marks Israeli observances

Members of the Hilltop City's Jewish community joined in a flag-raising ceremony Monday to honor three important observances in Israel this week. According to Somersworth resident Paul Drager, the very first Jewish Congregation in New Hampshire was in Somersworth, and in 1894 it purchased the Jewish section in historic Forest Glade Cemetery.

