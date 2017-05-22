City Council fighting Zoning Board of Appeals in court
The City Council has taken Rochester's Zoning Board of Appeals to court in an attempt to overturn variances granted last year for a manufactured home park on Old Dover Road. The council's suit, which was heard Monday in Strafford County Superior Court, comes as a part of the formal process to appeal September 2016 variances that would allow for the expansion of Addison Estates, an age-restricted, 24-unit park, to an abutting 22-acre vacant lot at 418 Old Dover Road.
