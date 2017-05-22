City Council fighting Zoning Board of...

City Council fighting Zoning Board of Appeals in court

Friday May 12 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The City Council has taken Rochester's Zoning Board of Appeals to court in an attempt to overturn variances granted last year for a manufactured home park on Old Dover Road. The council's suit, which was heard Monday in Strafford County Superior Court, comes as a part of the formal process to appeal September 2016 variances that would allow for the expansion of Addison Estates, an age-restricted, 24-unit park, to an abutting 22-acre vacant lot at 418 Old Dover Road.

