Celebration planned for retiring principal
The Oyster River community, comprised of Durham, Lee and Madbury, welcome the public to celebrate 28 years of service from beloved Moharimet School Principal Dennis Harrington, according to a press release from organizers. The location for the celebration has changed since the original announcement.
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr '17
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar '17
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
