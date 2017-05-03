Blues for bikes in the Hilltop City
Gauthier, owner of the Loud Pipes Saloon in Somersworth, made an offer of a new bicycle to the children in Somersworth Housing Authority properties, ages 2-16, in exchange for good behavior. Despite the high standards expected, including respecting their parents, and no lying, stealing, fighting, swearing, drugs, smoking or drinking, more than 100 kids signed up.
