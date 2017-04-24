Young inventors create problem-solving gadgets
Parent Holly Wolfe, who brought the Young Inventors' Program to Somersworth, said the free, parent-led, student-driven, after-school program that supports creativity and problem solving through the invention process, drew more than two dozen students. She said YIP got its roots in N.H. 30 years ago and now reaches 5,000 students across 600 schools in four states annually.
