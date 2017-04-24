Woman charged in drug overdose death

A former Somersworth woman was arrested Friday in connected to a drug overdose that resulted in a Dover man's death in October. Kelly Flanagan, also known as Kelly Silva, 38, formerly of Somersworth, was arrested and charged with selling David Gross, of Dover, the fentanyl that caused his death on Oct. 4, 2016, according to a joint statement released by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Somersworth Police Chief David Kretschmar.

