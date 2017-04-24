Woman charged in drug overdose death
A former Somersworth woman was arrested Friday in connected to a drug overdose that resulted in a Dover man's death in October. Kelly Flanagan, also known as Kelly Silva, 38, formerly of Somersworth, was arrested and charged with selling David Gross, of Dover, the fentanyl that caused his death on Oct. 4, 2016, according to a joint statement released by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Somersworth Police Chief David Kretschmar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr 1
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC