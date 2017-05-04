Tri-Cities look at assessing co-op
On behalf of the Tri-City Coalition, the City of Dover has issued a request for proposals for joint assessing services. The Coalition includes the mayors of the Cities of Somersworth, Rochester, and Dover, and two city councilors from each community, and their mission is to foster dialog, exploration and implementation of joint policies and programs which would benefit the member communities.
