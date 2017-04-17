Top hospital executives named a Good ...

Top hospital executives named a Good Scoutsa

The Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America will be honoring two local hospital administrators with the 2017 Tri-City Area Good Scout Award, according to a press release. A reception will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at the Strafford Room at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester at 5:30 p.m. The reception is being chaired this year by T. J. Jean, executive director of the Gafney Home in Rochester.

