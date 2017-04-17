Top hospital executives named a Good Scoutsa
The Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America will be honoring two local hospital administrators with the 2017 Tri-City Area Good Scout Award, according to a press release. A reception will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at the Strafford Room at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester at 5:30 p.m. The reception is being chaired this year by T. J. Jean, executive director of the Gafney Home in Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr 1
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar 21
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Marcusjustice
|21
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC