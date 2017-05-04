Somersworth water main flushing set

Somersworth water main flushing set

According to a Mike Bobinsky, director of public works and utilities, the Somersworth Water Division will be conducting night time flushing of water mains starting Monday, May 15, and running through Thursday, May 25, both weeks from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. “We open hydrant for a period of minutes to allow the water to discharge and have the opportunity to clear out any sediment that may have developed or occurred on the line,” Bobinsky said. “It is a best-practices task and allows the department to inspect the system for any possible breaks.” He said they to minimize impact on the residents by doing the work at night when demand is low and traffic is more easily controlled.

