Somersworth trying to win $20K for park
Hoping to jump start the renovation of Stein Park, the city is encouraging people to vote for it in a national contest called, "Meet Me at the Park." The National Recreation and Park Association is working in collaboration with Disney, ESPN and ABC, to provide 16 communities with resources to improve local parks through projects that connect kids to nature, inspire kids and families to live healthier lifestyles, and increase kids' access to sports through the initiative.
