Somersworth third-grader wins fire safety art contest
Maley Clark of Maplewood Elementary School is one of 13 winners the 5th Annual Fire and Life Safety Calendar Contest, according to the NH State Fire Marshal and the NH Fire Prevention Society. More than 900 posters were submitted to the State Fire Marshal's Office as part of this year's contest by third graders across the state.
