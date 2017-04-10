Somersworth studenta s art on fire sa...

Somersworth studenta s art on fire safety poster

Maley was one of a select group of young artists whose work will be featured on a fire safety calendar and poster. The NH State Fire Marshal and the NH Fire Prevention Society announced that Maley, a 3rd grader at Maplewood Elementary School, is one of 13 winners in the 5th Annual Fire and Life Safety Calendar Contest.

