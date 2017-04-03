Somersworth spring musical is a searc...

Somersworth spring musical is a search for meaning

4 min ago

"Pippin" is a Tony Award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Somersworth High School Drama Club will present the musical in evening performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. and all seats are $7.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Strafford County was issued at April 04 at 3:40PM EDT

