Somersworth spring musical is a search for meaning
"Pippin" is a Tony Award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson. Somersworth High School Drama Club will present the musical in evening performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. and all seats are $7.
