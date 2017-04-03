Somersworth solar farm is a go
The Somersworth City Council passed a resolution authorizing the city manager to work with N.H. Solar Garden of Portsmouth to develop a solar project, whereby the company builds the array and the city agrees to buy the power generated from the installation. The Blackwater Road site was identified in 1983 by the Environmental Protection Agency as a priority for cleanup and rehabilitation.
Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
