Somersworth Police on lookout for distracted drivers
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and thanks in part to a grant, the Somersworth Police Department will be stepping up efforts to curb the dangerous behavior. According to Somersworth Police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr 1
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar 21
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Marcusjustice
|21
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC