Somersworth cows corralled after grassy escapade
A farmer chased a couple cows in the rain on Wednesday morning as the bovines cavorted around the Idlehurst Elementary School neighborhood in Somersworth. Eventually, Phil Turcotte, who owns the animals, was able to herd them into his barn and into his coral.
