Somersworth Chamber chooses honorees

Taking the honors this year are: Citizen of the Year Don Houde; Business of the Year, Cross Insurance; Non-profit of the Year, Cornerstone VNA; and Educator of the Year Matt Lagarde, a music teacher and band and choral director at Somersworth Middle School. The honorees will be recognized at a dinner and awards ceremony titled “A Blue Ribbon Affair” to be held Friday, May 12, at the Spring Hill Event Center in South Berwick, Maine, according to a press release from the chamber.

