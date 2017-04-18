Rochester to hold household hazardous waste collection
The City of Rochester will be hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection event next month, according to an announcement Wednesday from Director of City Services John Storer. The collection days is set for Saturday, May 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Turnkey Landfill, 90 Rochester Neck Road. Residents from Rochester, Barrington, Farmington, Milton, Middleton, New Durham, Northwood, Somersworth, Strafford and Wakefield are invited to participate in the event.
