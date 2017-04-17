Rochester Elks donate $1,250 to Meals on Wheels
The Rochester Elks Lodge #1393 recently donated $1,250 to the Strafford Nutrition Meals on Wheels program, according to a press release from the Elks. Past Exalted Ruler Scott Welch made the presentation to Strafford Nutrition Meals on Wheels Executive Director Jaymie Chagnon on Wednesday, April 12, at the Somersworth Office of Meals on Wheels on Bartlett Avenue.
