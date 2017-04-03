Palm Sunday Cantata planned at Holy Trinity Church
Two local churches are working together with about 100 singers and musicians to tell the story of the final hours in the life of Jesus Christ. The Parishes of St Ignatius and St Mary are once again sponsoring an ecumenical Palm Sunday Cantata on Sunday, at 6 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Somersworth.
