Longtime Madbury principal retiring

Longtime Moharimet Elementary School principal Dennis Harrington will retire in June, closing the books an education career that spanned five decades and two continents. Meanwhile, district officials have announced David Goldsmith, assistant principal at Stratham Memorial School and a Durham resident, will replace Harrington starting July 1. Harrington, 75, told school officials last fall that he would step down after the current school year ended.

