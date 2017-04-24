Hospital CEOs are named Good Scouts
The Daniel Webster Council Boy Scouts of America has named two local hospital administrators as 2017 Tri-City Good Scouts. The Strafford Room of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester was filled with members of scouting and local residents as Frisbie's CEO John Marzinzik and Greg Walker, CEO of Dover's Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, were honored as “exemplifying scouting in the community.” The reception was chaired by T.J. Jean, executive director of the Gafney Home and former mayor of Rochester, and Dover's Jack Buckley, one of last year's 2016 Good Scouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr 1
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC