Hospital CEOs are named Good Scouts

The Daniel Webster Council Boy Scouts of America has named two local hospital administrators as 2017 Tri-City Good Scouts. The Strafford Room of Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester was filled with members of scouting and local residents as Frisbie's CEO John Marzinzik and Greg Walker, CEO of Dover's Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, were honored as “exemplifying scouting in the community.” The reception was chaired by T.J. Jean, executive director of the Gafney Home and former mayor of Rochester, and Dover's Jack Buckley, one of last year's 2016 Good Scouts.

