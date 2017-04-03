Hilltop School renovation clears zoning hurdle
After considerable debate, councilors voted to approve ordinance 13-17 which increases the maximum density in the Hilltop overlay from 10 to 15 units per acre. This will allow the developer, Chinburg Properties of Newmarket to convert the school into 30 market-rate apartments.
Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
