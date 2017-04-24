Fundraiser supports End 68 Hours of Hunger

End 68 Hours of Hunger hosted a Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser Saturday at the Dover Elks Lodge #184 to raise money for programs in both cities. End 68 Hours of Hunger is a nonprofit started by a Dover woman that is spreading to other U.S. states Claire Bloom, a retired Navy officer, saw a need, and founded the solution in Dover, in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.