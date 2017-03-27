Fire leaves 3 Somersworth families homeless
According to the Somersworth Fire Department, the fire at 13B Summer St. was ignited in a trash can from a discarded cigarette in a first floor unit and spread throughout the unit, out a back window to a fire escape and to the second floor. There were no injuries, according to the Fire Department, but damages were estimated to be in excess of $100,000.
