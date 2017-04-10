Fire at Broadway rail yard quickly doused
Firefighters quickly brought a fire under control by the Broadway Street railyard Monday afternoon that billowed smoke around the downtown area. Firefighters were dispatched to the area on Broadway near D.F. Richard Energy at about 4:45 p.m., said Deputy Fire Chief Micky Drouin.
