Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
In the style of a public market co-op, they offered fresh produce, a bakery, a deli, and groceries, including a lot of specialty and gourmet product lines, and a variety of fine wine. The new location, at 451 High Street, is home to Empire Beauty School and Bad Lab Beer. Bad Lab is a microbrewery and tasting room, but is under renovation to include a restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr 1
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar 21
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Marcusjustice
|21
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC