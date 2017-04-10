Family seeks help finding man missing since February
Merrill was last seen in Somersworth on Sunday, Feb. 19, but his brother Dana Nickerson said he did not become concerned at first. Merrill had been staying with his brother is Somersworth when he went out one evening to the Eagles, a local social club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr 1
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar 21
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Marcusjustice
|21
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC