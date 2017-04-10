End 68 Hours of Hunger hosting Mardi ...

End 68 Hours of Hunger hosting Mardi Gras fundraiser

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

The Somersworth and Dover chapters of End 68 Hours of Hunger are co-hosting a Mardi Gras celebration on April 29 at the Dover Elks Lodge. The event will be from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Dover Elks Lodge at 282 Durham Road.

