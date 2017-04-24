Driver summonsed in two-vehicle crash

At approximately 2:13 p.m., Rochester Police, Fire and Frisbie EMS responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Estes Road for a two-vehicle crash, according to a statement released by the Rochester Police Department. Police determined that a 2006 Ford Focus operated by George Wilson, 43, of Barrington, was traveling west on Washington Street when he was struck by a 2002 Dodge Dakota operated by Fred Marsh, 54, of Somersworth, who was attempting to turn west onto Washington Street from Estes Road, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.