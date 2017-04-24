Driver summonsed in two-vehicle crash
At approximately 2:13 p.m., Rochester Police, Fire and Frisbie EMS responded to the intersection of Washington Street and Estes Road for a two-vehicle crash, according to a statement released by the Rochester Police Department. Police determined that a 2006 Ford Focus operated by George Wilson, 43, of Barrington, was traveling west on Washington Street when he was struck by a 2002 Dodge Dakota operated by Fred Marsh, 54, of Somersworth, who was attempting to turn west onto Washington Street from Estes Road, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|Aroma Joe's Coffee RUSH Anniversary!
|Apr 1
|AromaJoesCoffee
|1
|Christie charming voters, who still worry about... (May '15)
|Mar 31
|Dead Mothers Club
|19
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Dover
|Mar 28
|VictorOrians
|1
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar '17
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC