Bail revoked in Somersworth library drug death

The Somersworth woman accused of selling fentanyl to a Dover man who died last fall inside the Somersworth Public Library waived arraignment on Monday and agreed to have her bail revoked. Kelly Flanagan, 38, whom authorities say also uses the last name Silva, was arrested Friday and charged with selling a dose of fentanyl to David Gross, 45, of Dover, with his Oct. 4 death resulting.

