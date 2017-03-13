Tri-Chambers host legislators

Tri-Chambers host legislators

Local politicians gathered to mix and mingle at the Tri-Chamber Legislative Reception Tuesday at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital Community Education & Conference Center in Rochester. Rochester Chamber Board Chair Matt Beaulieu, Assistant VP of Member Services for Service Credit Union, said the reception is a time for chamber members to talk to their state representatives, give them input and also learn about the legislative process.

