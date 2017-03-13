Tri-Chambers host legislators
Local politicians gathered to mix and mingle at the Tri-Chamber Legislative Reception Tuesday at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital Community Education & Conference Center in Rochester. Rochester Chamber Board Chair Matt Beaulieu, Assistant VP of Member Services for Service Credit Union, said the reception is a time for chamber members to talk to their state representatives, give them input and also learn about the legislative process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Feb 17
|Ron Jeremy
|17
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Feb 15
|golfnut
|2
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC