Tax cap complicates Dovera s search for school superintendent

In the next few months, the School Board will select the district's next superintendent and some residents believe this is a make-or-break decision for the schools and city as a whole in the coming years. In its request for applications, the board highlights the new high school building, the city's growing downtown and the proximity to hospitals as perks to working in Dover. But two factors – the lack of administrative help and the compensation – may limit the number of qualified candidates who apply for the position.

