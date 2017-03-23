Somersworth Police log, Feb. 13-26
Jesse Piper, 35, of 185 Main St., #8, Somersworth, was arrested Feb. 13 on an out-of-town warrant for violation of a protection order. Piper was transferred to the custody of the Dover Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Continental Buffet and Bar opens in Somersworth
|Mar 21
|Terry
|3
|Wittenberg waives arraignment in 'Black Lives M... (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|Clementine
|18
|agape flights in venice florida
|Feb '17
|MARQUESS OF LANGFORD
|1
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|Marcusjustice
|21
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... (Sep '16)
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC